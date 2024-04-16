56 school buses issued challans in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 15

As many as 56 school buses, including those of reputed private schools of the tricity, were challaned and some of them impounded in the district over violations of the Safe School Vahan Policy.

A team of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and traffic police officials conducted special checking of vehicles at various places, including Mohali, Kharar, Dera Bassi and Zirakpur, and imposed fine on the owners of vehicles found violating the provisions of the policy.

SP (Traffic) Harinder Singh Mann said, “Action under the policy will continue.”

Cops said missing first aid kits, carrying children more than the seating capacity, driving without seatbelt, lack of fire extinguishers and non-functional cameras were some of the common violations found today.

The school bus owners and principals have been directed to ensure the safety of children. The action comes in the wake of the April 11 incident when six children died and around 20 injured after a school bus overturned in Mahendragarh.

