565 new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh at 15.50 per cent positivity rate

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, January 27

Chandigarh on Thursday reported 565 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 15.50 per cent.

The city had recorded 618 cases yesterday while the positivity rate stood at 12.11 per cent.

A total of 3,645 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases fell to 5,420 from 6,149 yesterday.

As many as 1,291 patients have been discharged, including persons from home isolation who have completed seven days and are asymptomatic, as per Ministry of Health guidelines.

Chandigarh reported three deaths related to Covid-19, among them two elderly patients who were suffering from co-morbidities.

A 73-year-old man of Sector 44 died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was a case of myocardial infection, Type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. He was fully vaccinated for Covid.

A 90-year-old woman of Sector 33 died at Healing Hospital. She was a case of acute ischemic stroke, subarachnoid hemorrhage and hypertension. She was vaccinated for 1st dose of only.

A 34-year-old man residing in Sector 28 was brought dead at GMSH-16. He was tested and reported positive for Covid posthumously. He was working here as a ‘Dhobhi’ for past 18 years. His vaccination status is not known.

With this, the death toll has reached 1,108 in the city.