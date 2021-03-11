594 constables pass out from ITBP training centre in Bhanu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

As many as 594 constables, including 73 women, of the non-general duty cadre were inducted into the ranks of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near here today.

Manoj Rawat, Additional Director-General, Western Command, reviewed the passing-out parade. Congratulating the new constables, he exhorted them to imbibe virtues of honesty, discipline and enthusiasm and strive for excellence in all fields.

Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector-General, Basic Training Centre, said during the 24-week regimen, the constables were trained in drill, weapons, map reading and field craft. Various competitions and demonstrations were included in the curriculum.

The parade was commanded by constable Lal Chand of the 21st Battalion. Constable Avinash Pandurang was adjudged the overall best trainee.