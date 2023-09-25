597 examined at mega health camp in Kalka

Panchkula, September 24
Nearly 600 people were checked during a mega health camp organised at the sub-divisional hospital, Kalka, under the Ayushman Bhav Abhiyan.
Thirty-five patients of non-communicable diseases, 75 of paediatrics, 12 of dental, 49 of orthopaedics, 72 of eyes, 51 of nose, ear and throat, 110 of medicine, 59 of gynaecology, 42 of AYUSH and 44 of skin diseases were examined and given medicines at the camp.
Ninety-four patients were examined under the Healthy Haryana scheme. As many as 597 persons took benefit of the services available at the camp.
