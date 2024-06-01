 6.59L city voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • 6.59L city voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

6.59L city voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Polling to be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm at 614 stations

6.59L city voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Polling officials leave for their respective stations after collecting EVMs in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

More than 6.59 lakh voters will decide the fate of the contestants for the city Lok Sabha seat tomorrow. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

A total of 19 candidates are in the fray. The key contenders are BJP’s first-timer Sanjay Tandon and Congress’ two-time MP Manish Tewari, who had earlier represented Anandpur Sahib and Ludhiana constituencies.

The UT has a total of 6,59,805 voters — 3,41,544 males, 3,18,226 females and 35 third gender. This time, 17,977 voters are aged between 18 and 19. They will vote for the first time. As many as 1,28,726 voters are aged between 20 and 29.

Special queues for senior citizens

  • Each polling station is equipped with essential facilities, including drinking water, ramps, toilets, shaded areas, wheelchairs and voter assistance booths
  • 55 model polling stations have been designated to offer premium facilities such as red-carpet entry and waiting halls
  • There will be special queue for elderly, persons with disabilities.
  • Five polling stations each will be fully managed by women, persons with disabilities and youth
  • Five stations have been set up on popular Chandigarh themes. UT will carry out live webcasting at all 614 polling stations.

Voter break-up

  • Total: 6,59,805
  • Males: 3,41,544
  • Females: 3,18,226
  • Third gender: 35
  • First-timers aged between 18 and 19: 17,977

A total of 12,514 new voters have been registered since the implementation of the model code of conduct on March 16. When the Election Commission of India announced the General Election, the number of voters was 6,47,291. The Chandigarh Administration has set a target of 75% polling. The voter turnout was 73% in 2019.

As many as 614 polling stations have been set up strategically across the city to enable a smooth polling. Approximately 3,200 polling personnel have been deployed at the polling booths in the city.

In a bid to foster inclusivity, special attention has been given to ensuring representation from various segments of society. Five polling stations each will be fully managed by women, persons with disabilities (PWD) and youth.

There will be special queue for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

There are 55 Model Polling Booths including five theme based booths. The polling booth at Gymnasium Hall CCA, PEC, Sector 12, is based on the theme of Architectural Heritage of Chandigarh and one at Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School, Sector 27-A, on the theme of Rock Garden. The booth at Government Model High School, Sector 31-C, is based on the theme of Indian Air Force Heritage Museum.

Vinay Pratap Singh, District Election Officer-cum-Returning Officer, conducted a comprehensive visit to various model as well as theme-based polling stations today.

Helpline for electorate

Voters may dial the toll-free voter helpline number 1950 for all electoral services and information. Chandigarh CVA App has also been launched which allows voters to check the queue lengths and estimated time in queue at their designated polling booths. In case of medical emergency, people can call 112 for ambulance and the emergency contact numbers 0172-2782457, 2752042, 2752043.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

2
World

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

3
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

4
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

6
Delhi

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

7
Punjab

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

8
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

9
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

10
Punjab

Lok Sabha elections: It’s intense in Majha

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

PM Modi’s Varanasi among 57 seats to vote today as marathon poll ends

PM Modi’s Varanasi among 57 seats to vote today as marathon poll ends

Preneet Kaur, Harsimrat Badal, Kangana Ranaut, Manish Tewari...

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

Eyes on six Congress ex-MLAs’ bypolls

Multi-cornered fight, Punjab parties edgy

Multi-cornered fight, Punjab parties edgy

Liquor case for Rs 20... and your vote

Liquor case for Rs 20... and your vote

Parties lure voters with alcohol, grocery, other freebies


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for ~20

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Tewari flags ‘deepfake’ video

3,272 officials for 818 booths in Mohali, polling begins at 7 am

8 lakh eligible voters for 2 seats in district

On poll eve, Tandon offers prayers, Tewari chats with morning walkers

‘Returning to jail for country’

‘Returning to jail for country’

Kejriwal claims on bad health are lies: BJP

Delhi wants Centre to help get water supply

Sanjay Camp, where getting tanker water is an ordeal

BJP accuses AAP of colluding with tanker mafia, holds protest

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire