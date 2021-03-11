6 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab’s Dera Bassi

Gaurav Kanthwal
Dera Bassi, June 10
Six armed youths snatched a bag carrying Rs 1 crore in cash from a property dealer outside a bank here on Friday afternoon.
The armed youths were riding two motorcycles. The incident took place near Barwala Chowk here.
Property dealer Harjeet Nagpal raised an alarm following which three fruit-sellers outside his office chased the fleeing youths.
One of the youths shot fruit-seller Mohammed Sajid in the head. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in a critical condition.
Police have nabbed a man in this case.
According to the police, the accused were known to Nagpal as he was to settle a property deal with them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government
Bats for direct tie up between Punjab and Canada Police to t...
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Independent legislator Balraj Kundu decides to abstain
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
To break monopoly of private bus operators, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces plying buses to Delhi airport from June 15
For the past four years, the buses from Punjab to the Intern...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
NEET PG 2021 admissions: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...