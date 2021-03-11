6 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab’s Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Dera Bassi, June 10

Six armed youths snatched a bag carrying Rs 1 crore in cash from a property dealer outside a bank here on Friday afternoon.

Police investigate the crime scene.

The armed youths were riding two motorcycles. The incident took place near Barwala Chowk here.



Property dealer Harjeet Nagpal raised an alarm following which three fruit-sellers outside his office chased the fleeing youths.

One of the youths shot fruit-seller Mohammed Sajid in the head. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in a critical condition.

Police have nabbed a man in this case.

According to the police, the accused were known to Nagpal as he was to settle a property deal with them.