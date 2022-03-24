In brief

6 booked for murder bid

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Six persons have been booked by the local police for allegedly attacking a youth at Mauli Jagran. The police received a complaint from the victim’s mother, a resident of Mauli Jagran, that Kancha, Tota, Golu, Ajay, alias Mental, Mona and Chawal, all residents of Mauli Jagran, allegedly attacked her son with an iron rod and sharp weapons. He was injured and admitted to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panhckula. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 341, 323, 307 and 506 of the IPC and Section 24, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

3 arrested for stealing AC units

Chandigarh: Three AC mechanics, who used to steal outdoor units of ACs, have been arrested by the local police. Seven ACs have been recovered from the suspects, identified as Sunny Kapoor (36), a resident of Hallo Majra, Tarshni, alias Ajay (22), a resident of Ram Darbar, and Aashif (26), a resident of Dera Bassi. The police said the suspects used to steal AC units during the winter and sell these during summer. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants sped away after allegedly snatching a mobile phone from Sumit Verma, a Nayagaon resident. The incident took place near the PGI gate on the road separating Sector 11 and 12. A case has been registered. TNS

Rs37,000 stolen from shop

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported from a general store at Ram Darbar. The complainant, Mukesh Kumar, stated that Rs37,000 and some documents were stolen from his shop on the intervening night of March 20 and 21. The police have registered a case. TNS

Woman ‘cheats’ bank, booked

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a Zirakpur resident for cheating. The complainant, Sumeet Gupta, Chief Manager, SBI, Sector 34, reported that a woman, Sunita, alias Swastika Thakur, took a loan of Rs15 lakh from the bank to purchase a Mahindra XUV 500 in 2016. The suspect later stopped repaying the loan and got the vehicle registered with the State Transport Authority, Gohana, Haryana, with the help of forged documents. TNS

Proteomics Day celebrated

Chandigarh: The CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) celebrated Proteomics Day, foundation day of the Proteomics Society of India (PSI). Around 50 hearing impaired students of the DTSIL and deaf trainee teachers, affiliated with the Haryana Welfare Society for Hearing and Speech Impairment, also participated in the programme. The deliberations of the event were interpreted through the Indian sign language by Saurav Roychowdhury and Stuti Kumari, project employees of CSIR IMTECH. Jayant Sahasrabudhe, National Organising Secretary of Vijnana Bharti, and Dr Sanjeev Khosla, Director, CSIR-IMTech, inaugurated the event. TNS

Softball c'ship from March 26

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Softball Association will organise the 38th Senior State Championship for men and women on March 26 and 27. The championship will be organised at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35. Interested teams can send their entries to the organisers before March 25. TNS

ITBP centre head awarded medal

Chandigarh: Inspector-General Ishwar Singh Duhan, who is heading Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force's (ITBP) Basic Training Centre at Bhanu, near Chandigarh, has been awarded the Director General's Medal and Commendation for meritorious service. The award was presented to him by ITBP chief Sanjay Arora at a ceremonial parade held at the centre. Besides commanding ITBP battalions on border-guarding duties, he has served in Andhra Pradesh, Kashmir as well as in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Bosnia. TNS

Inspector-General Ishwar Singh Duhan (right) being awarded the Director General’s Medal and Commendation for meritorious service.

Advocate's house burgled

Zirakpur: Miscreants made off with cash, valuables and other items from the house of an advocate on the Patiala road. On a statement of the complainant, Somnath Aneta, a case has been registered under Section 380 and 457 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station.

