6 dog attacks in week at Sector 35-D

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

A stray dog grabbed a lecturer’s calf and she could be rescued from the jaws of the ferocious canine with much effort by local residents in Sector 35-D on Sunday. A day after, victim Indera’s brother, who came to see his injured sister, was also bitten by a stray dog outside her house.

The dog bit her brother on the left leg, which already had plates due to a fracture surgery, causing him severe pain. There have been six dog bite cases in the sector since last Friday.

“Now, I have told my relatives not to see me as I don’t want more people to get hurt,” said Indera, who sustained three wounds on her left leg and is now on medical leave, while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

“I got to know that two more persons and one advocate have been bitten by the dog in the same area. The MC should take away dangerous dogs and not again release these here again,” said Indera, who has been told by doctors that her wounds would take three or four months to properly heal.

Another resident of the same locality said, “Our area ‘dhobhi’ was bitten today. At least six bite cases have been reported in two residential lanes of Sector 35-D behind the market since last Friday. It should also be checked whether the dogs are rabid. Some people feed these dogs and also put up mattresses for these to sleep. We all are very scared to even go outside to buy bread from dairy.”

Though the dog-catching staff of the Municipal Corporation caught two of a pack of stray dogs, it will be of little help as those will be released by the staff in the same area again, she said.

Chandigarh Tribune yesterday reported dog bite cases have doubled in the city this year.