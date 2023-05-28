6 DSPs, 29 inspectors shifted in khaki rejig

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

In a major reshuffle, six DSPs and 29 inspectors, including 15 SHOs, have been transferred by the UT Police Department.

Rajnish, who was presently DSP Crime, has been transferred to Police Headquarters and Uday Pal Singh, DSP (Northeast), has now been posted as DSP (Crime).

Vikas Sheokhand, who was presently DSP (South), has been shifted to the District Crime Cell. Dalbir Singh, who was posted at Police Lines, will now be DSP (South). Devinder Sharma, who was DSP, District Crime Cell, will now look after the charge of DSP, Police Lines.

Meanwhile, P Abhinandan, who recently joined the UT police on deputation, has been assigned the charge of DSP (Northeast).

A total of 29 Inspectors have also been transferred.

Ram Rattan, who was SHO, Industrial Area, has been transferred as the Sector 31 police station as its SHO, Baldev Kumar, who was presently SHO, Sector 31 police station, has been shifted to the Sector 34 police station. Jasbir Singh, SHO, Sector 11 police station, is now SHO, Sector 49 police station, Jaspal Singh, who was presently SHO, Sector 36 police station, has been posted as SHO, Industrial Area police station.

Juldan Singh has been transferred from the security wing to the post of SHO, Sector 19 police station. Neeraj Sarna has been transferred from the traffic wing and posted as SHO, Mani Majra police station.

Maloya SHO Satnam Singh has been transferred as Mauli Jagran SHO, Jaspal Singh, who was in the traffic wing, has been posted as SHO, IT Park police station and Sector 49 SHO Jai Parkash is now Sector 3 SHO.

Devinder Singh, SHO, Sector 34 police station, has been transferred to the IRB. Rajiv Kumar, incharge, Crime Branch, has been posted as SHO, Sector 17 police station. Gyan Singh has been transferred from the traffic wing and posted as SHO, Sector 11 police station.

Om Parkash, SHO, Sector 17 police station, has been transferred as SHO, Sector 36 police station. Narinder Singh, who was in Police Lines, has been posted as SHO, Sector 39 police station.

Jaspal Singh, SHO, Mani Majra police station, has been posted as SHO, Maloya police station. Jasminder Singh, who was posted in Police Lines, has been transferred as Incharge, District Crime Cell.

Reena Yadav, who was posted in the CID wing, has been transferred as Incharge, Community Policing, MTMC, Law and Order.

Mini, SHO, Sector 19 police station, has been transferred to the CID wing while Baljit Singh has been transferred from Police Headquarters to PCCC as its Incharge.

Mauli Jagran SHO Jaiveer Singh Rana has been transferred to High Court as Incharge, Monitoring Cell. Sumer Singh, who was posted at PO and Summon Cell, is now Incharge PCC, and Rohitash Kumar Yadav, SHO, IT Park has been transferred to the traffic wing.

Rohit Kumar, SHO, Sarangpur police station, and Eram Rizvi, SHO, Sector 39 police station, have been transferred to the traffic wing.

Amanjot Singh, Incharge, Operation Cell, has been posted as SHO, Sarangpur police station, while Harinder Singh, who was in the security wing, has been posted as Incharge, Operation Cell.

Ashok Kumar has been transferred from the traffic wing to Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, SHO of Sector 3 police station Sukhdweep Singh and Satinder Singh, who was posted in EOW, have been transferred to the security wing.