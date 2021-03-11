6 held for taking liquor in public

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

Six persons were held by the Chandigarh police while consuming liquor at public places.

The police said Ajay, Amit, Harpreet, Umesh, Abhishek and Kulwinder Singh were held in the Sector 11 police station area. They have been booked under Sections 68-1 (B), Punjab Police Act, and 510, IPC, at the Sector 11 police station.

The suspects were later released on bail.