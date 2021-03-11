6 held for taking liquor in public

Chandigarh, August 18
Six persons were held by the Chandigarh police while consuming liquor at public places.
The police said Ajay, Amit, Harpreet, Umesh, Abhishek and Kulwinder Singh were held in the Sector 11 police station area. They have been booked under Sections 68-1 (B), Punjab Police Act, and 510, IPC, at the Sector 11 police station.
The suspects were later released on bail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...