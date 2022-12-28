6 held for youth’s murder sent to police custody

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 27

Six persons arrested for the murder of a youth were produced in court today and were remanded in two-day police custody.

The suspects were Rohit, alias Golu, Joginder, Raju, Rahul, Mukul Mastram, alias Mastu, all residents of Rajiv Colony in Sector 17, and Deepak, a resident of Indira Colony, Panchkula. A total of eight arrests have been made in the case. The police had earlier arrested the two main suspects, Sant Ram and Mahesh, on December 25, who are in police custody till tomorrow.

In his complaint to the police on December 24, Divyanshu of Mauli, Chandigarh, had stated that he, along with victim Mukesh, alias Munna, and Rishabh were going to buy some goods when near a drain, 10 to 12 boys attacked Mukesh with sharp weapons and sticks following a verbal dual.

He stated that Sant Ram stabbed Mukesh with a knife and Rahul, Golu and others attacked him with bricks and stones, injuring him. He said he raised the alarm and people living nearby reached there following which the suspects ran away. A seriously injured victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case was registered at the Sector 14 police station.