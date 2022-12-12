6 of firm booked for Forgery, fraud

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Six employees of a US-based firm have been booked for fraud, criminal breach of trust and forgery. Director Prabjot Khosla, general manager Akash Vashisht, IT head Arvind Bhatia, Avinash Singh, Ravish Ranjan and an HR manager have been booked on a complaint by Kimoha Technologies Ltd. MD and CEO Tarun Sadana, a Chandigarh resident. A case has been registered. TNS

Mohali resident held with smack

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a Mohali resident for possessing 12.50 gm smack. Suspect Paramjit Singh (40), a resident of Phase-II, was arrested near the Sports Complex, Sector 50. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

FIR lodged over fake email ID

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked for creating a fake email ID of a woman. A case under IT Act has been registered. TNS

City rowing team selected

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Rowing Association has selected a local junior team for the 42 Junior National Rowing Championships to be held in Hyderabad from December 13 to 18. The players selected are: Bhupinder Singh for single scull, Pardeep Shakya and Balwant Singh for ddouble scull, coxless pairs Manpreet Singh and Abhishek, coxless four Jaspal Singh, Shuvham Singh, Sahil and Jaskaran Singh. Deepak Kumar Singh and Mamta Jeena are the coaches for the squad TNS

Khushi bags twin gold

Chandigarh: Khushi Puri, a Class VI student of Kids ‘R’ Kids School, Sector 42, has won two gold medals in the CBSE Cluster North Zone (II) Swimming Championship held at Om Praksh Bansal Modern School, Mandi Gobindgarh. She claimed the top spot in the 50m and 100m backstroke event for the girls’ U-14 age group. Now, she has qualified for CBSE Nationals in the same category to be held in New Delhi. School principal and director Anupam Grewal congratulated Khushi on her success. TNS

Saurabh, Vikas win in squash

Chandigarh: Local squash players Saurabh Nayar and Vikas Nayar have won gold medals in the 78th National Squash Championship held in Chennai. Saurabh won the men’s (over 40 years) final while Vikas clinched the title in the men’s category for over 45 years. Vikas is the current Asian champion in the over 45-year category. This is his second national title. Saurabh, who is ranked number 2 in Asia, claimed his seventh national title. TNS

Gurshaan, Vrishin claim tennis titles

Chandigarh: On the concluding day of the Vivek Tennis Open Tournament, Gurshaan won the combined U-14 final by defeating Ajay 6-3. In the semifinals, Gurshaan defeated Rabiah 6-5 (5) and Ajay ousted Sohraab 6-3. In the combined U-12 final, Vrishin defeated Shubh 6-2. In the semis, Vrishin defeated Japnit and Shubh ousted Raghav Veer by an identical score of 6-2.