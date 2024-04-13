Six private school buses impounded in Ambala

Ambala, April 12
Six buses of private schools were impounded by a team of the Regional Transport Authority here today for plying without fitness certificate and flouting other norms.
The campaign follows directions of the Haryana Chief Secretary after the Mahendergarh mishap.
DC Shaleen said “The buses of the private schools will be checked over the next 10 days to ensure that all rules and guidelines issued under the Surakshit School Vahan Policy are being followed.”
RTA secretary Sushil Kumar said “Six buses were impounded for irregularities, including the expiry of first aid kit and fire extinguisher, plying without fitness certificate and paying tax, non-functional rear camera and poor condition of tyres.”
