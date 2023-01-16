6-wicket victory for DPS, Mohali

Chandigarh, January 15
Gursharanpreet Singh scored 26 runs and claimed 2/35 to help DPS, Mohali, defeat Triple Acers by six wickets in the ongoing Sub-Junior Challenger U-15 League.
Batting first, Triple Acers scored 184/9 in 28 overs. Bhavin Suri (65) topped the score chart, while Himanshu (43) and Adnan (15) were other notable scorers for the side. Sanyam Lamba claimed three wickets, while Gursharanpreet claimed two for the bowling side.
In reply, the Mohali outfit posted 185/4 in 28 overs with the help of Akshit Saroa (60), Abhishek Rana (45) and Gursharanpreet (26). Suri claimed one wicket for the bowling side.
In another match, Launching Pad Academy defeated St Joseph’s Cricket Nursery by five wickets.
