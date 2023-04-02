6 wildlife protection dogs inducted into service

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

Six wildlife protection dogs were inducted into service with different law enforcement agencies on the completion of their training at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s National Training Centre for Dogs and Animals in Bhanu near Chandigarh today.

These canines, accompanied by their handlers, have been trained to sniff out and detect wildlife items such as animal skins and bones, sandalwood and other forest-related contraband, besides tracking and hunting poachers.

Of the six dogs, all German shepherds, one will be deployed at the Kono National Park in Madhya Pradesh where Cheetahs recently introduced in India from Africa have been released into the wild. Four others will proceed to Karnataka and one to Bihar to join the Forest Department of these states.

Presiding over the induction ceremony, Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, ITBP, said the objective of the seven-month programme was to scientifically train dogs using modern conditioning techniques, including sniffing and tracking skills, for various wildlife products and mastering the skills of positive reinforcement. In addition, the dogs are exposed to various real-life search scenarios in populated and forest areas.

He said using detection dogs in law enforcement was a proven practice as canines were capable of combating crimes of various natures due to their agility and excellent olfactory senses. The dogs would be instrumental in curbing the rampant illegal wildlife trade in the country and controlling the menace of poaching, Duhan said.

So far, 94 wildlife protection dogs have been trained by the ITBP. The programme is carried out in association with Trade Records Analysis of Flora and Fauna in Commerce and World Wildlife Fund – India.