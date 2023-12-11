60 eminent poets take part in symposium

Chandigarh, December 10
Over 60 eminent poets from the region recited their compositions at a multi-lingual poetic symposium organised by the Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Chandigarh, in association with the Punjab Sahit Akademi here today.
Balkar Sidhu, president of the Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, welcomed the guests. General secretary Bhupinder Malik compered the programme.
Eminent Hindi poet Bal Krishan Gupta presided over the function while general secretary of the Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi Subhash Bhaskar and noted Urdu poet Samas Tabrizi were guests of honour.
