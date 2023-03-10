60 tipsy drivers caught on Holi in Chandigarh, 29 vehicles impounded

Chandigarh, March 9
Sixty tipsy drivers were caught driving in the city during Holi and 29 vehicles were impounded for the offence during a special drive on Wednesday.
The police said violators captured on CCTV cameras were also proceeded against and a total of 1,219 challans were issued throughout the day for various traffic violations.
The police said 10 anti-drunken driving checkpoints were set up in the city to catch tipsy drivers. During the drive, 60 violators were fined.
Revellers especially youngsters were found riding two-wheelers without helmet and indulging in triple riding, following which the police issued 332 challans for the offences. The traffic police further issued 364 challans for jumping the red light and 265 for speeding. As many as 146 challans were issued for stopping vehicle on the zebra crossing and 52 got the ticket for other violations. A total of 146 vehicles were impounded by the police. Meanwhile, Dr Aman Inder Singh, CJM, today suspended the driver’s licence of 11 persons challaned for drunken driving for six months. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the offenders.
