60 traders put on notice for flouting plastic ban in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 6
Coming down heavily on violators, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has issued show-cause notices to more than 60 shopkeepers for storing banned plastic bags.
To curb the pollution caused by single-use plastic, the CPCC has initiated strict action against the violators for using banned single-use plastic products in the city.
An official said the notices were issued for violating the provisions of the notification under the Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986.
Directions were also issued last week to seal 12 shops for violating the ban on single-use plastic. In September 2019, the UT Administration had issued a notification banning the use, storage, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items, including cutlery, thermocol or styrofoam cutlery, containers, sealed drinking water glasses, single-use razors, single-use pens, thermocol for decoration purpose and plastic material for decoration purpose such as wrapping sheets, frills, garland, confetti and plastic ribbons, and violators were to pay environment compensation or plastic challan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
At 2.2 degrees, Delhi records the season’s coldest morning
Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather
Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans
When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...
Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'
Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...