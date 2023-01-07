60 traders put on notice for flouting plastic ban in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Coming down heavily on violators, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has issued show-cause notices to more than 60 shopkeepers for storing banned plastic bags.

To curb the pollution caused by single-use plastic, the CPCC has initiated strict action against the violators for using banned single-use plastic products in the city.

An official said the notices were issued for violating the provisions of the notification under the Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986.

Directions were also issued last week to seal 12 shops for violating the ban on single-use plastic. In September 2019, the UT Administration had issued a notification banning the use, storage, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items, including cutlery, thermocol or styrofoam cutlery, containers, sealed drinking water glasses, single-use razors, single-use pens, thermocol for decoration purpose and plastic material for decoration purpose such as wrapping sheets, frills, garland, confetti and plastic ribbons, and violators were to pay environment compensation or plastic challan.