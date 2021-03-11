60-year-old man ends his life

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur: A 60-year-old man in Peermuchalla ended his life by allegedly taking poison on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Peer Bhagal. Dhakoli police in-charge Jatin Kapoor said the son of the deceased stated that his father was mentally distressed for the past sometime. Acting on the statement of the deceased’s son, the Dhakoli police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The body was handed over to the kin after a postmortem at the Civil Hospital. TNS

Unemployed man commits suicide

Dera Bassi: A 29-year-old unemployed man of Pandwala village allegedly died by suicide. The victim, Swaran Singh, hanged himself to death. The police said the deceased had worked with a bhangra troupe, but lost his job during the pandemic. He worked as a taxi driver in Ludhiana for sometime, but things did not work out for him. The deceased’s mother told the police that he had come home from Ludhiana three days ago and was mentally stressed. On Sunday afternoon, she went to his room with food when she saw his body hanging from a ceiling fan. Neighbours rushed him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.TNS

Ronald gets ticket to Old Trafford

Chandigarh: Ronald Singh (14) from the city has earned a ticket to Old Trafford, where he will watch his favourite team Manchester United and his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. At the final round of the United We Play trials held in Chennai, Ronald confirmed his selection along with three other participants to visit Manchester, later this year. In the finale, four young footballers – Ronald along with Chennai’s RS Preyarhanjan, Meghalaya’s Federick Kurbah and Kunal Yeole from Pune, were shortlisted to visit Old Trafford. The trials were held across 19 venues in India in a hybrid format comprising 10 virtual workshops and Masterclasses across 12 markets, and an on-ground leg across eight markets in two phases, covering more than 5,000 aspiring players. TNS

Freako Fresh cafeteria

Chandigarh: Vibhushit Singh and Sourav Kansal of the chemical engineering department, Panjab University, came up with an innovative idea to promote entrepreneurship through their start-up brand “Freako Fresh”. “There are many young students who have brilliant ideas and products but they don’t know how to deal with it. They don’t know the exact marketing strategy or what packaging material they should use. So, we are just providing them a platform,” said Kansal. The cafeteria will be inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor during Cyanide 2022, scheduled to be held from April 28 to 30. TNS

Religious function at Maloya

The 26th “bhandara and chowki” will be organised by Sidh Shri Ponahari Dham near the Government High School, Maloya Colony, on Tuesday. TNS

Cricket trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Panchkula District Cricket Association, affiliated to the Haryana Cricket Association, will conduct trials to select Panchkula district boys’ team to participate in the upcoming Haryana Inter-District Pataudi Trophy. The trials will be held on April 27 at JR Institute of Cricket Technology, Naggal, Barwala, in Panchkula at 2 pm.