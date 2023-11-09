600 boxes of sweets for Army men on borders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit flagged off two trucks carrying 600 boxes of sweets for jawans posted in the border areas from Punjab Raj Bhavan today.

The consignment would be airlifted by the IAF for further distribution to the Army units in Ladakh and Siachen. “Aap hain toh hum hain” was the note pasted on each box.

Initiated by RK Saboo and Usha Saboo, Rotary District 3080, under the leadership of District Governor Arun Mongia, continued with the project of sending sweets to jawans in the border areas for the seventh year.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Indian Air Force #Ladakh