600-tonne waste being processed daily in Mohali city, says Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu

Mohali, April 6

Nearly 600 tonne of garbage was being processed daily at the dumping ground adjacent to Phase 8, Industrial Area, said Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu.

Officials of the Mohali Municipal Corporation said the company allotted the contract was working for the past five to six months and processed 50,000 tonne of the total about 300 lakh tone of garbage lying on the site.

The officials said Mohali generated 80 tonne of garbage daily and 50 tonne of it reached the dumping site. The rest of the wet garbage was processed at 16 sites of the MC and converted into compost.

The Mayor said if the rains remained normal, the entire dump would be cleared by the end of this year. He said the waste

segregation work was also on in full swing at the dumping ground.