602 staffers from Punjab, 323 from Haryana deputed in Chandigarh, Lok Sabha told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

Noting that there is no percentage prescribed, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nitynand Rai today informed the Lok Sabha that out of a of total 24,858 employees working in the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh, 971 are on deputation under various categories.

The minister, in his reply to a question asked by Congress member Jasbir Singh Gill from the Khadoor Sahib Parliamentary constituency in Punjab, said, “Out of a total of 971 employees working in the UT of Chandigarh on deputation under various categories, 602 are from Punjab, 323 from Haryana and 46 from other states, UTs and the Government of India.”

Rai also noted that there was “no specific percentage prescribed” for deputation between Punjab and Haryana.

The minister said, “However, certain posts of IAS, IPS and heads of departments in the Chandigarh Administration are filled by taking officers on deputation mainly from the states of Punjab and Haryana in the light of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Office Memorandum dated November 4, 1966.” The deputation posts are filled as per the provisions contained in the “Recruitment Rules” of the respective posts and cadres, he added.