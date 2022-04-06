602 staffers from Punjab, 323 from Haryana deputed in Chandigarh, Lok Sabha told

New Delhi, April 5
Noting that there is no percentage prescribed, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nitynand Rai today informed the Lok Sabha that out of a of total 24,858 employees working in the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh, 971 are on deputation under various categories.
The minister, in his reply to a question asked by Congress member Jasbir Singh Gill from the Khadoor Sahib Parliamentary constituency in Punjab, said, “Out of a total of 971 employees working in the UT of Chandigarh on deputation under various categories, 602 are from Punjab, 323 from Haryana and 46 from other states, UTs and the Government of India.”
Rai also noted that there was “no specific percentage prescribed” for deputation between Punjab and Haryana.
The minister said, “However, certain posts of IAS, IPS and heads of departments in the Chandigarh Administration are filled by taking officers on deputation mainly from the states of Punjab and Haryana in the light of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Office Memorandum dated November 4, 1966.” The deputation posts are filled as per the provisions contained in the “Recruitment Rules” of the respective posts and cadres, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up
The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...
Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace
A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 10
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre