615 awarded degrees at IIT-Ropar convocation

Ropar, April 9

Dr Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), was the chief guest at the 12th annual convocation at the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar. A total of 615 students graduated at the ceremony —305 B Tech, 67 M Sc, 116 M Tech, 115 PhDs, and 12 B Tech-M Tech Dual Degree students. At the event, Bhawna Rana and Leena Arora received the best PhD thesis award.

Dr Goenka said,” You entered this hall as students; however, you will walk out as aspiring technocrats and visionaries for the future of India. You will be the biggest contributors to Viksit Bharat.”

Addressing the gathering, IIT Ropar director Rajeev Ahuja said there were over 3,000 students on campus, adding that there has been a rise in female students during the last five years. Talking about the placement from the campus, Ahuja said the institute welcomed 134 companies on campus this year, and 73 per cent of the students have been placed with an average package of Rs 23 lakh.

