61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 24

The 61st Raising Day of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) was commemorated with great enthusiasm at the Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh on Monday.

A ceremonial parade was organised on the occasion, which was reviewed by Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan.

Extending his greetings to force personnel and their family members, he exhorted them to put their best foot forward and uphold the ethos of the force.

Raised on October 24, 1962 to guard the India-China border, it was formerly known as a guerrilla force because of the nature of duty assigned to it.

Initially having a strength of only four battalions, the force now has expanded to 56 service battalions, four specialised battalions, four National Disaster Response Force battalions and 13 training centres, that are controlled by 15 sector headquarters, five frontier headquarters and two commands.

The force guards the high altitude Himalayan border extending over 3,488 kms from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to the Lipulekh Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, including the India-Nepal-China Trijunction.

Additional tasks assigned to ITBP include anti-terrorism and internal security duties, anti-naxal operations, disaster management, UN peacekeeping, VVIP protection and guarding Indian missions abroad.

A fair was also organised at the training centre today in which different types of competitions were held and winners were given prizes.

#China #Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP