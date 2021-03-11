62 bike-sharing sites set to change over viability issues

Chandigarh to prepare report after inspection of locations, says MC chief

62 bike-sharing sites set to change over viability issues

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 17

A year after the public bike-sharing (PBS) project was launched in the city, the UT Administration has decided to change the location of 62 sites to make it more viable for the company running the operations. While some of the locations will be changed entirely, others will see minor alterations, including shifting the current docking station closer to the road.

Last-mile connectivity

  • The company running the operations had raised concerns over fiscal viability of the project
  • Authorities will now offer them sites from where ads on docking stations will be more visible
  • While some locations will be changed, others will see alterations, including shifting docking stations closer to road
  • More docking stations will be opened near bus queue shelter to ensure last-mile connectivity

More docking stations will be opened near bus queue shelters to ensure last-mile connectivity. “The idea is riders are able to reach the bus stop on a bicycle and catch the bus directly or vice-versa, without having to walk long distances,” said an official.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by UT Adviser Dharam Pal today. The meeting was held after the company running the operations raised concerns over fiscal viability of the project.

To allay their concerns, the authorities will offer them sites from where advertisements on docking stations will be more visible.

“We along with the Traffic Police and agency officials will inspect the 62 sites next week for change of location. We will submit a report to the UT Administration, following which a decision on location points will be taken,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

On August 12, 2021, the UT Administration had launched the first phase of the project, with 1,250 bicycles at 155 docking stations in the city.

The second phase was launched in February this year by adding 1,250 more bicycles. At present, 2,500 bicycles are being provided at 310 docking stations across the city.

Further, there is plan to take the count of bicycles to 5,000 and that of docking stations to 617 in a year. “As per the contract, 10 per cent (around 62 sites) of the total 617 sites can be changed,” said an official.

The project is being operated by Hyderabad-based Smart Bike Tech Pvt Ltd for a period of 10 years on a public-private partnership basis.

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Himachal Pradesh rain havoc: 14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in Mandi

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra collapsed due to ...

Railway bridge over Chakki river washed away; train services to Kangra to remain suspended

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

Train services to Kangra to remain suspended

CBI has orders from above to raid us; want to thank them for not causing inconvenience to my family: Manish Sisodia

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh', says he makes money and maintains silence

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence

Says Sisodia accused in liquor 'scam' but Arvind Kejriwal th...

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Skeletons to tumble out, Bikram Majithia on CBI raids on Sisodia's house

Punjab Education Minister meets contractual teachers, assures regular jobs

Machines non-functional, cancer patients suffer

Machines non-functional in Bathinda hospital, cancer patients suffer

47 years on, college foundation stone gathering dust in Bathinda

ElectricityAmendment Bill to favour only corporate firms, allege farmers

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 'gangraped', FIR lodged

Man sentenced to one-year jail in cheque-bounce case

CBI has orders from above to raid us; want to thank them for not causing inconvenience to my family: Manish Sisodia

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy 'corruption' case

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to visit Gujarat on August 22 to 'guarantee' education and health

Tenant hammers house owner to death in Delhi; takes selfie with the body before fleeing

UGC rules exempting PhD holders from NET apply retrospectively: Supreme Court

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Few takers for booster dose, just 1 lakh get jabbed in Jalandhar district

Cane farmers continue to block highway in Phagwara

Prove DVR theft charge: SAD leader to MLA

Six villagers booked for murder bid

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

12.5L looted from shoe trader's employee in Ludhiana

It's like second birth of my child: Nihal's mother

Salaries delayed again, Ludhiana civic body awaits GST share

Ludhiana: Put on fast track, 25 projects worth Rs 708.16-cr awarded

African swine fever detected in Patiala

African swine fever detected in Patiala

Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar sets 1-yr deadline for 24x7 water project in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala's Prem Colony, 13 taken ill

Patiala district witnesses 26 Covid cases

African swine fever killed pigs: Report