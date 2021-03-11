624 lives saved with cadaveric donations in 25 years

PGI felicitates donor families for exemplary gesture

624 lives saved with cadaveric donations in 25 years

The members of donor families being felicitated at the PGI on Saturday.

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, August 13

With 265 cadaver organ donations, 624 lives have been saved at the PGI here in the past 25 years.

The cadaveric donation comprises organs (heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and pancreas) removed from brain dead people.

The Department of Hospital Administration, PGI, in collaboration with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO, North), has started two-day National Deceased Organ Donation Workshop at Bhargava Auditorium to mark World Organ Donation Day. It witnessed participation by more than 400 delegates from the medical fraternity and civil society across the region today. Seven donor families were honoured for their exemplary gesture of organ donation amid their own tragedy. Their gesture has given a second lease of life to 42 patients of organ failure and restored the sight of 24 corneal blind patients through organ and tissue transplant at the PGI.

The first heart transplant was held by Prof GD Puri, Prof D Behera, Prof Ajay Bahl and Prof Shyam Thingam in August, 2013. Around seven hearts were transplanted at the PGI and 20 hearts shared (removed at the PGI and shifted to other hospitals) with other institutions. A lung was transplanted in July, 2017, and three lungs were shared with other institutions, the farthest being the MGM Healthcare, Chennai. As many as 65 livers were transplanted and 30 livers shared with other institutions.

The PGI is the only public sector hospital across India conducting donations after death of cardiac patients and has so far made 17 such donations. Cornea transplantation was started at the institute in 1963. Around 8,791 donations and 6,407 transplants have been carried out since 1996.

The high burden of organ-failure cases, poor availability of potential donors, lack of proper space for counselling, limited ICU bed availability?, overburdened hospital staff/testing labs and a limited number of transplant coordinators have been some of the issues and challenges in the functioning of ROTTO.

Expressing his gratitude and paying rich tributes to the donor families, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, who was the guest of honour at the programme, said, “The PGI owes its distinct place in organ transplant to all donor families. It was not possible to reach this far without the gritty decisions and selfless gestures of these donor families. There is no metric and no parameter to measure their magnanimous gift of life. It is hugely gratifying that the donor families trusted the PGI for their noblest wish to save others’ lives and the institute could live up to that trust.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

'There will be blood on streets,' Google executives warn employees about layoffs

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

3
Punjab

Punjab makes face masks mandatory as Covid cases surge

4
Himachal

Neglected for years, Salman Rushdie’s Solan house in a dilapidated condition

5
Diaspora

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

6
World

Hadi Matar: What we know about Salman Rushdie's attacker

7
J & K

J-K IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated; posted as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

8
Punjab

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

9
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit gives nod to One MLA, One Pension Bill

10
J & K

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Sri Lanka allows Chinese ‘spy’ ship to dock at port

Sri Lanka allows Chinese 'spy' ship to dock at port

Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye

Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye

Literary world calls it attack on freedom of expression I In...

Only 1-term pension for Punjab ex-MLAs, Guv okays Bill

Only 1-term pension for Punjab ex-MLAs, Guv okays Bill

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

CUET Phase 4 put of f for 11K students

CUET Phase 4 put of f for 11K students

Cities

View All

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: Husbandry Dept short of staff in Tarn Taran

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

Dr Jagtar Singh Grewal brought rich history of Punjab, Sikhs to mainstream

‘Mother was cooking food when all of sudden we’re asked to leave Lahore’

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

5,885 form human Tricolour

Tiranga rallies held across City Beautiful

Rehearsal for celebrations held at Parade Ground

Cycle rally marks ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

All shops across city remain shut

All shops across Jalandhar remain shut

e-auction of 127 prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala from August 15

Survival under threat, not going anywhere until dues cleared, say Farmers protesting in Phagwara

Rehearsal in full swing for I-Day in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Pension camps for social scheme beneficiaries from August 17

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Ludhiana: Youngster arrested with Rs 4.09 lakh fake currency

Finally, Tricolour hoisted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana

After moving from Pakistan, Kulars sweat it out together to get going

Seven injured in fire triggered by LPG leak

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines