63 notices, two challans issued for wasting water in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 27

The Municipal Corporation today issued 63 notices and two challans for wasting water in the city.

Under the annual drive from April 15 to June 30, watering of lawns, courtyards, washing of cars and other vehicles using a hosepipe invites a challan of Rs 5,000, while notices are issued if leaking tank, taps, water meters and water coolers are found by MC teams.

Since April 15, the MC has issued 755 notices and 51 challans for washing cars and irrigating lawns with potable water. The drive will continue till June 30. The MC has formed 18 teams to check the misuse of potable water from 5.30 am to 8.30 am.

The Commissioner, MC, has appealed to residents to save drinking water. She said people could opt for tertiary treated water for watering their lawns.

31 slips issued in Mohali

Mohali: The local Municipal Corporation has fined 31 households for wastage of water in the past two days. Recently, the MC had issued a notice that watering of lawns and washing of courtyards and vehicles was prohibited between 5.30 am and 8.30 am from April 15 to June 30.

The MC issues a notice in the case of the first offence. A repeat offence invites a challan of Rs 1,000. Third-time offenders are fined Rs 2,000 and the water supply is disconnected for the fourth offence. To get the connection restored, the defaulter has to pay Rs 5,000 along with an affidavit. The defaulters’ booster pumps and hosepipes would be also seized, said officials. Four teams have been formed to check violations in different zones.

On an average, Mohali city requires 30 MGD of water, but the supply is limited to 20 MGD: 10 MGD from the Kajauli waterworks and an equal amount from 75 tubewells installed in the city. During peak summer, the demand reaches 32 MGD, causing a shortfall of 12 MGD.

MC commissioner’s appeal

