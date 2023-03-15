65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna

Chandigarh, March 14
To maintain ecological balance in Sukhna Lake, the UT Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department removed nearly 65 quintals of large and old fish from the lake today.
On the first day, six species of large fish were removed. The activity, which is being conducted at night (8 pm to 6 am), will continue till March 22.
