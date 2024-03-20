65-year-old woman dies by suicide

Mohali, March 19
A 65-year-old woman, a resident of Aman City in Kharar, died by suicide at her home today afternoon. The deceased Vijay Lakshmi, wife of Ramesh Kumar, was alone at her home when she hanged herself to death with a ceiling fan. The neighbours noticed it and informed the family members.
Her son, Deepak, a Punjab Government employee, stays in Chandigarh, and her husband was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The police said Vijay Lakshmi was mentally stressed, because of which she took this step. The police have kept the body in the mortuary of Kharar Sub Divisional Hospital, and proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.
