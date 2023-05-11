656 students get school kits

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

As many as 656 needy and meritorious students were given school kits during an event, ‘Saksharta 2023’, organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) at Tagore Theatre here today.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit distributed the school kits to the beneficiaries in the presence of Mayor Anup Gupta, Secretary Education Purva Garg, chairman of Allengers Group Suresh Sharma, BVP general secretary Suresh Jain and BVP state president PK Sharma.

Beneficiaries from 77 government schools were covered under the programme. Of the total beneficiaries, 417 were girls and 239 boys.

In his address, Purohit emphasised that joint efforts will make India the ‘Vishwa Guru’ (World Leader), wherein strong educational foundations of youth and children is vital. While appreciating the efforts of BVP, he called upon the people to keep strengthening this nationwide campaign for the upliftment of society.