66-year-old UP native held with 2 kg opium

Mohali, April 7

The police arrested a 66-year-old native of UP, Mohammed Iqbal, with 2 kg of opium near a primary school in Khanpur area of Kharar yesterday.

Iqbal, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, had allegedly come on a bike to deliver the contraband to his customers. A case under the NDPS Act case has been registered. The police said the accused was a proclaimed offender (PO) and had been on the run for the past 10 years. In 2013, he was arrested after 53 kg of poppy husk was recovered from his car. Mohali CIA in charge Harminder Singh said in 2015, he stopped attending court hearing and was declared a PO.

