66 years ago, Le Corbusier warned of densification, haphazard growth in Chandigarh

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, January 11

Nearly 66 years ago, French architect Le Corbusier had foreseen “densification and haphazard growth” as areas of concern for City Beautiful in the future.

In a letter addressed to BB Vohra, then Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Capital Project, Chandigarh, Corbusier had dwelled on the risk of not planning for future density in the right way.

In a letter written on May 4, 1957, Corbusier stated: “Because the city is a very low one with a thin density, each owner one day or another will have the idea that the small piece of land which he has at his disposal can be employed to construct something new and that he has one, two or three neighbours with the same idea. They will pool their ground together and may want to build a four-storey house. So, someday they will think there is ground available somewhere (private or not private) so that the feeling will one day be imperative — to make something. If you have no precise intention or provision, the catastrophe can take charge of the city like a flood.”

In the two-page letter shared with Chandigarh Tribune by Vohra’s son Sudhir Vohra, an architect and urban planner, Corbusier posed a question — Is it possible to make a second step to cater to a higher density? “That is an authority question and problem. Authority must prepare the answer. But, before that, the technical people must have an idea, and submit it,” wrote Corbusier.

Architect Sudhir said Corbusier had foresight; he knew more density would spoil the character of the city. “In his letter, Corbusier had mentioned how people will build multiple floors which will put burden on city’s infrastructure,” he said.