68-year-old man held with heroin in Chandigarh

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: A 68-year-old man has been arrested with 10.67 grams of heroin. The suspect, Vijay Pal of Sector 47, had been peddling drugs for the past 10 months. TNS

Man loses Rs 1.61L

Chandigarh: Baiju Thakur of Sector 52 reported he was duped of Rs 1.61 lakh by a cyber fraudster on the pretext of deactivating his credit card. TNS

2-yr-old falls into bucket, dies

Dera Bassi: A two-year-old girl reportedly died after falling into a bucket of water at a housing society in Dera Bassi on Friday. Both parents of the deceased had gone for work leaving the child in the care of her cousin, Suman. She went to the nearby market. On returning home, she found the girl unconscious. She called up the child’s father, Mukesh Rao. The child was rushed to the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. — TNS

AAP men protest Kejri’s arrest

Fatehgarh Sahib: Hundreds of AAP workers led by MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai on Friday held a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The protesters passed through the town and raised slogans against the BJP and the Union Government. Later, they left for Mohali to take part in the protest. OC

Staff seek regular jobs

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Water Supply Contract Workers Union staged a protest in front of the office of the DC here on Friday, accusing AAP of not fulfilling its poll promise of regularising their services. They burnt an effigy of the state government.