69 medical officers on deputation keep Chandigarh in pink of health

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 13

In an unprecedented move, the UT has filled a large number of vacant posts of medical officer with deputationists. Medical officers from Punjab and Haryana are presently more than their sanctioned posts. They have been adjusted against vacancies under the UT quota.

UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg said, “The excess number of medical officers on deputation will be rationalised in coming days.”

Of the 164 total posts of medical officers in the UT, around 70 were lying vacant in February this year when UT Adviser Dharam Pal had asked the Health Secretary to seek fresh panels of eligible doctors, including senior medical officers, medical officers and dental surgeons, for deputation from Punjab and Haryana. The two states were asked to send fresh panels for deputation in the UT.

To prepare for an eventuality wherein Punjab and Haryana do not send fresh panels of medical officer, the Central Government and all UTs and Himachal Pradesh were also requested to forward the names of the eligible doctors willing to be deputed in Chandigarh. Letters were sent to the health secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Central Government and all UTs to send panels/applications.

“The efforts to fill the vacancies yielded good results and during the past three-four months, 69 medical officers have been selected for deputation in the UT. Most of these officers have joined their duties,” said Garg.

