698 students awarded degrees at 34th convocation of PGGCG-42, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 42, organised its 34th convocation here on Saturday. Principal Prof (Dr) Nisha Aggarwal presented annual report of the college and highlighted achievements of students in academic, co-curricular activities and sports during the convocation.

In all, 219 postgraduate degrees and 479 degrees of undergraduate courses were awarded on the occasion. Forty students received roll of honour, 15 were awarded college colour, 88 bagged top 10 university positions and seven students topped in the university exams.

Pranshu-Anmol Memorial Cash Prize was also awarded to achievers. Chief guest Prof RK Kohli, Vice-Chancellor, Amity University, Punjab, gave award to achievers.