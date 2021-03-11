6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

UT employees have something to cheer about. The Administration has decided to pay arrears of more than five and a half years to 24,858 employees.

According to an order issued by the Finance Department, the Administration has decided to release the arrears of pay revision due to the implementation of the revised pay rules on the basis of the 6th Punjab Pay Commission for the period January 1, 2016, to September 30, 2021, to the employees of the UT Administration and those on deputation from Punjab from the approved Budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23 in one go.

The department has directed the heads of departments to assess the additional budgetary requirement on account of salary after the payment of arrears of pay revision and project the demand under the salary head in the revised Budget estimates for 2022-23 to be sent to the Government of India in September-October.

An official said Group A employees would get arrears between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh. The decision would put an additional burden of nearly Rs 350-400 crore on the Administration. At present, a total of 24,858 employees are working in the Administration, various boards, corporations and other departments in Chandigarh.

Of them, 971 employees are on deputation under different categories. Among them, 602 employees are from Punjab, 323 from Haryana and 46 from other states, UTs and the Home Ministry.

