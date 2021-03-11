7 attack 2 brothers, outrage modesty of their sister in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Seven persons have been booked for allegedly thrashing two brothers and outraging the modesty of their sister at their house in Sector 25.

According to the police, a 22-year-old girl alleged Sabu, Rohit, Gujjar, alias Mohit, and four others entered her house and thrashed her brothers Bunty and Vikas.

She alleged that Rohit touched her inappropriately and outraged her modesty. The complainant’s brothers were injured and admitted to the GMSH-16.

The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 354, 452, 506 and 34 of the IPC. “Raids are being conducted to nab the suspects,” said a police official.