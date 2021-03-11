7 attack 2 brothers, outrage modesty of their sister in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 24
Seven persons have been booked for allegedly thrashing two brothers and outraging the modesty of their sister at their house in Sector 25.
According to the police, a 22-year-old girl alleged Sabu, Rohit, Gujjar, alias Mohit, and four others entered her house and thrashed her brothers Bunty and Vikas.
She alleged that Rohit touched her inappropriately and outraged her modesty. The complainant’s brothers were injured and admitted to the GMSH-16.
The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 354, 452, 506 and 34 of the IPC. “Raids are being conducted to nab the suspects,” said a police official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested
Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...
In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo
Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region
ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed
It’s not place of worship and existing status of monument co...