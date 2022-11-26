7 booked for duping man

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh police have registered a case of cheating on the complaint of Vikram Dev Singh, a resident of Sector 48. The complainant claimed Vinod Sarang, Ajit Kaur, Neelam Sarang, Savitri Sarang, Promila Rani, Akarsh Sarang and Deepika Sarang duped him by preparing fake documents to transfer a house in Sector 27. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Rape suspect in police net

Panchkula: The police have arrested a person who had been on the run for the past seven to eight months after making physical relations with a girl twice on the pretext of marrying her. The suspect has been identified as Akash Kumar, a resident of Akhaar village in Balia district of Uttar Pradesh. A case under Section 376 of the IPC was registered against him at the Kalka police station. The suspect was arrested from his native place. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody. TNS

Man held with 2 stolen bikes

Dera Bassi: A Mubarikpur resident has been arrested with two stolen bikes. The suspect has been identified as Lathan Ram, a native of Mirpur village. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into it. TNS

2 city residents held with heroin

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two persons for possessing heroin. The Crime Branch sleuths nabbed Harjeev Kumar, a resident of Sector 21, near his house with 50-gm heroin. Also, Rahul of Sector 56 was arrested from the sector with 25.8-gm heroin. Cases have been registered under NDPS Act against the two. — TNS

Three flout DM’s order, arrested

Chandigarh: Three persons have been arrested for not maintaining entry registers at hotels in Kajheri, in violation of the District Magistrate’s order. Suraj Kumar was booked for not maintaining register at New Hotel City Inn. Similarly, Satya Parkash Gupta, a resident of Hotel Raj Hans, and Manoj of Hotel City Inn were booked under Section 188 of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station. The suspects were arrested and later released on bail. TNS

145-run victory for Gujarat

Chandigarh: Gujarat defeated Chandigarh by 145 runs in a one-sided affair in the U-25

ODI tournament at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Gujarat scored 301 runs for the loss of seven wickets with the help of Samit Patil (98), Hiten Mahera (71) and Kshitij Patel (55). In reply, Chandigarh team was bundled out for mere 156 runs. Yuvraj Chaudhary (84) was the top scorer for the side.