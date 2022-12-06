 7-day Contemporary Art Festival from December 9 : The Tribune India

7-day Contemporary Art Festival from December 9

7-day Contemporary Art Festival from December 9

Padma Shri recipient RK Saboo (3rd from right) launches the festival poster at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, on Monday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, have come together to celebrate art, music and drama during week-long Contemporary Art Festival from December 9.

This one-of-its-kind event to be hosted by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on the Bhavan Vidyalaya campus in Sector 27 will be inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

A Padma Shri recipient and chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, RK Saboo, along with Madhukar Malhotra and renowned artists, launched the poster of the festival today.

With performances ranging from classical recitals and qawwalis to clown theatre and fusion concerts, this musical extravaganza is an attempt to put indigenous artists from the tricity on the art and cultural map of India. The festival also includes an art exhibition displaying the works of more than 40 artistes from the tricity and live art workshops.

This seven-day festival will start at 5 pm on December 9 and close on December 15.

Special attractions

Dec 9: Spiritual seeker Geet Rao will perform “Shiv aradhana” at 5 pm followed by a dance drama, “Bharat Amrit Manthan”, by artistes of Pracheen Kala Kendra.

Dec 10 and 11: An art workshop wherein artists will give a live demonstration of their art.

Dec 10: Qawwali by the Ibadat group in the evening.

Dec 11: A concert by Guru Rohit Ashwa Bali from Chandigarh and Rajwinder Kaur from Amritsar at 5 pm.

Dec 12: The play, “Romeo Juliet and Saat Maskare”, directed by Sukhmani Kohli, followed by a fusion music by singer Hardeep Kainth from Ropar.

Dec 13: Kavi Ghosti by Vijay Kapoor and his team, followed by a piano recital by Anu Bains, Pratham Pal Singh, Atul, Lakra and Nainika.

Dec 14: Performance by singer and music teacher Purabi Baruah, followed by Bharatanatyam performance by the father-son duo of Rahul and Bharat Gupta.

Dec 15: Music performance by singer Poonam Rajput, followed by a play, “First Teacher” by theatre artiste Chakresh Kumar.

(Entry will be free of cost for the public.)

