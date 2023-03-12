7-day free workshop on yoga, mental health in Panchkula

Panchkula, March 12
Sri Sri Gyan Vikas Kendra is organising a 7-days free workshop on art of happiest living from March 13 at Prachin Shiv Mandir in Sector 9, Panchkula.
This workshop on physical and mental health will be conducted by Sri Sri Sudershan.
Regular attendance of 7 days is compulsory for completion of this workshop.
Participants are required to get themselves registered by visiting the venue or by phone on WhatsApp number 9877235668 latest by 8 pm on March 12.
