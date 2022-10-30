7-day free yoga workshop

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 29

A seven-day free yoga and meditation workshop (October 31 to November 6) will be organised by Sri Sri Gyan Vikas Kendra at Shri Sanatan Dharm Mandir, Phase 4, Mohali, from 4 am to 6 am. Sri Sri Sudarshan Ji will teach the art of living a happy and energetic life in this free workshop. Anyone who has attained the age of 10 years is eligible to participate in the workshop. To participate in the workshop, free registration will be required to be done either by visiting the above place or by calling on 9877235668.