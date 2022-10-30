7-day free yoga workshop

Mohali, October 29
A seven-day free yoga and meditation workshop (October 31 to November 6) will be organised by Sri Sri Gyan Vikas Kendra at Shri Sanatan Dharm Mandir, Phase 4, Mohali, from 4 am to 6 am. Sri Sri Sudarshan Ji will teach the art of living a happy and energetic life in this free workshop. Anyone who has attained the age of 10 years is eligible to participate in the workshop. To participate in the workshop, free registration will be required to be done either by visiting the above place or by calling on 9877235668.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...