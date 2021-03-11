7-day integration camp concludes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India and the NSS Regional Directorate, UT, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme, Chitkara University, Punjab, organised a national integration camp at Chitkara University.

The week-long camp witnessed participation of over 200 volunteers from nine states and union territories. Earlier, Prof Arvind, Vice Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala, inaugurated the event.

Volunteers were also taken to heritage places in Pinjore and Amritsar. Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, and Harinder Kaur, Regional Director, NSS, addressed volunteers during a valedictory function.