7 idle Chandigarh school buildings to house health centres

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, January 16

The UT Administration has decided to use seven government school buildings, which are lying vacant, to set up health and wellness centres (HWCs) under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The buildings of government middle schools at Raipur Kalan, Kishangarh and Hallo Majra, government model middle schools at Palsora and Makhan Majra, Government Primary School, Mani Majra, and Government High School, Sarangpur, have been identified for the purpose.

Recently, the administration had inaugurated newly constructed buildings of government model high schools at Mauli Jagran, Sector 12 and Kishangarh.

The Chandigarh Health Department will take over the seven school buildings for establishing urban HWCs.

Under the PM-ABHIM, Chandigarh has to set up 16 urban health and wellness centres. The administration has already made nine such centres functional. The Health Department will now set up the remaining health and wellness centres at the old government school buildings.

As such, 29 HWCs and five AYUSH centres have already been established in the city. The department also set up nine outreach health centres across the city, taking the total count to 43.

Yash Pal Garg, Secretary, Health, UT, said, “The old government school buildings are in good condition and have adequate space. These can very well be utilised for creating a health facility for patients. We can build waiting hall for patients. There is proper ventilation in such centres.”

The PM-ABHIM is the largest pan-India scheme for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country which focuses on the primary, secondary and tertiary care services. The main aim of the scheme is to establish a health system which is responding effectively to the future pandemics/disasters.

Paving the way

Govt Middle School, Raipur Kalan

Govt Middle School, Kishangarh

Govt Middle School, Hallo Majra

Govt Model Middle School, Palsora

Govt Model Middle, Makhan Majra

Govt Primary School, Mani Majra

Govt High School, Sarangpur