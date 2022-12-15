7 in police net for cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

The Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police has arrested seven persons allegedly involved in a case of fraud with a retired Air Force officer.

The suspects were operating a fake call centre from West Bengal.

Ran fake call centre Police say part of cheated money was transferred to bank account to Kolkata resident Neeraj Gupta, who was nabbed

He revealed his brother Dheeraj was operating his account, following which he was also arrested

On their disclosure, a slum in Kharagpur was raided and five other suspects, who ran a fake call centre, were arrested

Their names had cropped up during the questioning of five suspects arrested last month on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, retired Air Marshal, who was duped of Rs 3.36 lakh.

The police said during investigation, it was found some part of the cheated money was transferred to the bank account to Neeraj Gupta, a resident of Kolkata, who was subsequently nabbed.

Gupta’s interrogation revealed his brother Dheeraj was operating his account, following which he was also arrested.

The police claimed Dheeraj had provided account details and SIM cards to Safiq Ansari, alias Guddu, who ran a fake call centre in Kharagpur, West Bengal.

Based on the information, the police raided a slum in Kharagpur and nabbed Safiq, Shehnvaz Ansari, Yusuf Ansari, Tanvir Alam and Irfan Ansari. They were allegedly running a fake call centre from where they made calls to gullible people.

“Dheeraj is the kingpin of the gang. He was involved in similar cyber frauds in the past,” said a police official.

As many as 22 mobile phones, debit and credit cards and a fake Aadhaar card has been recovered from the suspects.

