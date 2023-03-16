7 infected with H3N2 virus in Mohali; active Covid cases nine

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 15

As many as seven cases of H3N2 influenza have been reported in the district with the most recent being from Kharar. Further, there is a minor spurt in Covid cases in the district, with the active caseload touching nine today.

Officials said most of the H3N2 patients were adults and were being treated according to the protocol. No case of infection among children had come to the fore so far, said Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur.

The cases were not from any specific pocket in the district. These have been rising gradually but there is no cause for concern yet, said officials.

H3N2 virus — one of the swine influenza viruses — is contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing and coming in close contact with an infected person.

Influenza A H3N2 and influenza B Victoria are two viral strains driving the current surge of flu cases. The Indian Medical Association has advised medical practitioners to give only symptomatic treatment as there was no need for antibiotics. Health officials say avoiding crowded places, practising good hand and respiratory hygiene as well as flu vaccination can help keep the flu at bay.

Meanwhile, health officials said of the four fresh Covid cases reported in the district today, three were of staffers at the Civil Hospital, Phase 6. As many as 250 samples were taken today. After a long gap, the first case of Covid-19 had surfaced in the district on February 27.