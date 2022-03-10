7 more found infected of Covid in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

The city saw seven fresh Covid cases on Wednesday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,826. The active caseload stands at 59 and the death count at 1,165. TNS

Two fresh cases in Panchkula district

Panchkula: The district on Wednesday reported two fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 44,090. The active caseload now stands at 17. The death count remained at 414. Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 43,659. TNS

2 new cases in Mohali

Mohali: Two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,638. As many as eight patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. As many as 94,429 patients have been cured of the disease so far. There are 61 active cases in the district. With no fresh death in the district, the toll stands at 1,148. TNS

Ankit is Principal of Sec 26 homoeopathic hospital

Chandigarh: Dr Ankit Dubey has been appointed as Principal of Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Sector 26, Chandigarh. He took the charge from Wednesday. A meeting was held in the college to welcome the new Principal. Dr Dubey said: “We all have to work as a team to uplift the college”.