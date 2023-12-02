Chandigarh: 7 POs in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

Seven proclaimed offenders (POs), including an accused who is involved in around 20 criminal cases registered in the city, have been arrested by the PO and Summon Cell of the police.

The police said Raju Khan, alias Mohammad Irfan, a resident of EWS Colony, Maloya, who was booked in a snatching case at the Sector 39 police station in 2017 and was declared a PO in January this year, had been arrested.

He has around 20 cases, including 12 of heinous crime registered against him at the Industrial Area police station. A special team tracked by the police for the past four months. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Another PO, Gurtej Singh, a resident of Mohali, was booked in a case of cheating in July 2018 and was declared a PO in October this year.

Rakesh Kumar was declared a PO in November 2022 and Amaninder Singh in November this year. Shiv Kumar, Hardeep Singh Sondhi and Puneet Nadra were declared POs earlier this year. They all have been arrested.