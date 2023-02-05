7 safai sewaks for 216 primary schools in Mohali district: Kuljit Singh Bedi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 4

According to information obtained through an RTI application, there are only 22 safai sewaks at 3,943 primary schools in the state, said Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi.

Bedi said the total number of primary schools in Punjab was 12,826. There were 227 regular posts of safai sevaks in the primary schools of the state, according to the RTI reply. Of these, only 22 posts were filled by the government.

The information also reveals that 295 safai sewaks are serving in these schools on a temporary basis. “There are a large number of bathrooms built in primary schools, mostly through the grant of the Central Government, but there is no permanent arrangement for cleanliness,” he said during a press conference in Mohali.

Bedi said in Mohali district, of the 216 primary schools, only seven safai sewaks were employed there.

“It has come to light that no grant is being given to any primary school for cleaning arrangements and the primary school management is arranging sanitation work either by itself or with the help of gram panchayat, municipal committees or other government departments,” he added.

Bedi said the Aam Aadmi Party government should make no compromise when it came to school education and hygiene at primary schools. He said if the situation did not improve, he would be forced to drag the government to court.