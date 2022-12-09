7-wicket victory for Mumbai eves

Chandigarh, December 8
Zeal Dmello claimed a five-wicket haul as Mumbai registered a seven-wicket win over Chandigarh in the ongoing Women’s U-19 ODI Tournament at Indore.
Batting first, the city eves posted 143/9 in 50 overs. Zeal claimed 5/25, while Nirmiti Rane (2/25) remained the other main wicket taker for the bowling side. Ashwini Nishad and Kasish also claimed one wicket each. Deepti Walia (35 off 76 balls, with three boundaries) and Gulnaaz (27 off 74 balls, studded with two boundaries) were the two main performers for Chandigarh.
In reply, Mumbai achieved the target in 29.2 overs with the help of Sanika Chalke (52 off 58 balls, with seven boundaries) and Sadhvi Sanjay (41 off 64 balls, with five boundaries). Manvi Tomar and Parushi Prabhakar claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal
Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag
Himachal verdict: Voters in hill state stick to tradition
Congress fought poll on Virbhadra Singh’s name: Pratibha Sin...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators
CLP meeting today, Mallikarjun Kharge to pick CM