7-wicket victory for Mumbai eves

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

Zeal Dmello claimed a five-wicket haul as Mumbai registered a seven-wicket win over Chandigarh in the ongoing Women’s U-19 ODI Tournament at Indore.

Batting first, the city eves posted 143/9 in 50 overs. Zeal claimed 5/25, while Nirmiti Rane (2/25) remained the other main wicket taker for the bowling side. Ashwini Nishad and Kasish also claimed one wicket each. Deepti Walia (35 off 76 balls, with three boundaries) and Gulnaaz (27 off 74 balls, studded with two boundaries) were the two main performers for Chandigarh.

In reply, Mumbai achieved the target in 29.2 overs with the help of Sanika Chalke (52 off 58 balls, with seven boundaries) and Sadhvi Sanjay (41 off 64 balls, with five boundaries). Manvi Tomar and Parushi Prabhakar claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.