7-year-old crushed under oil tanker in Zirakpur

Zirakpur: A seven-year-old girl was crushed to death under an oil tanker near a petrol station here on December 31. Raj Rani, daughter of Jaswant Sharma, was playing near her father’s cart when a speeding truck coming from the Airport Road ran her over. The driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered against truck driver Sant Deva of Ludhiana. TNS
Man held with 6.30-gm smack
Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 24-year-old man with 6.30-gm smack. The police said Harshit Puri, a resident of Ludhiana, was arrested near Ram Darbar with the contraband. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS
Pickpocket nicks mobile at mall
Chandigarh: A pickpocket stole a mobile phone of a woman at Elante Mall. Shaista Rangi, a Panchkula resident, claimed her iPhone was stolen from the pocket of her coat at the mall. On scrutinising CCTV footage, a man was seeing stealing the phone. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS
Man nabbed for theft at house
Chandigarh: A suspect has been arrested for theft at a house in Mani Majra. A woman claimed an unidentified person stole silver ornaments from her house. A case was registered at the IT Park police station. Later, suspect Nanhe of Mauli Jagran was arrested in the case. TNS
Stolen cash, gold items recovered
Chandigarh: The UT police on Monday claimed to have recovered gold jewellery and Rs 3.80 lakh in cash stolen by two youths from a Chartered Accountant’s house in Sector 21 here. A theft incident was reported at complainant Ashok Goyal’s house while he, along with his family, had gone for New Year celebrations. Suspects Jatin Narula, a resident of Sector 20, and complainant’s neighbour Sameer (23) were arrested a few hours after the crime. One of the suspects is pursuing law from a private college. TNS
Assault: 2 college students booked
Chandigarh: Two students of Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, have been booked for assaulting another pupil in the hostel. Complainant Danish, a diploma student of the college, claimed he was thrashed by Devi Soni and Gajender Thakur. He alleged the two entered his hostel room on November 30 and thrashed him. A case under Sections 323, 341, 452, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 26 police station and an investigation initiated.
Tribune Shorts
